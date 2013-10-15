Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem - EU bailout fund could fund bank resolution costs (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ministers at odds on bank rescue rules

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers remained far apart on Monday (14 October) in the latest stage of negotiations on a banking union.

Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem asked "how much time do you have" when questioned about the hurdles facing the regime, adding that concerns existed about the creation of bank resolution funds and upcoming reviews of bank balance sheets.

Talks on the single resolution mechanism (SRM), tabled by the Commission in July, are at an early stage but have alread...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dijsselbloem - EU bailout fund could fund bank resolution costs (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

