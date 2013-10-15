Ministers at odds on bank rescue rules

Eurozone finance ministers remained far apart on Monday (14 October) in the latest stage of negotiations on a banking union.

Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem asked "how much time do you have" when questioned about the hurdles facing the regime, adding that concerns existed about the creation of bank resolution funds and upcoming reviews of bank balance sheets.

Talks on the single resolution mechanism (SRM), tabled by the Commission in July, are at an early stage but have alread...