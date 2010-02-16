EU commission rejects blame game in Belgian train crash

The European Commission has strongly refuted accusations made by Belgian train officials partly blaming community requirements for Monday's train disaster, which killed at least 18 people and injured 171.
"We've read comments in the press this morning with some surprise, because they do call into question European safety rules. At this stage, we don't really understand these comments. We don't see that they are founded on evidence," Helen Kearns, spokeswoman for the transport commission...
