Ad
euobserver
Coal mines have a special status in Germany and Spain (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission could overturn 2014 coal subsidy cut-off

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger sees a "realistic chance" for the EU to extend the deadline for coal subsidies from 2014 to 2018, a move the German politician is pushing for after having let Berlin down during negotiations in Brussels.

Germany had lost the subsidies battle in July, when Mr Oettinger, much to the anger of Chancellor Angela Merkel, missed a key meeting in the college of commissioners where a decision on the matter was taken.

Along with Spain, also home to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Berlin angered by German commissioner's absence during coal subsidies decision
Coal mines have a special status in Germany and Spain (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections