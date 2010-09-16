Commission could overturn 2014 coal subsidy cut-off

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger sees a "realistic chance" for the EU to extend the deadline for coal subsidies from 2014 to 2018, a move the German politician is pushing for after having let Berlin down during negotiations in Brussels.

Germany had lost the subsidies battle in July, when Mr Oettinger, much to the anger of Chancellor Angela Merkel, missed a key meeting in the college of commissioners where a decision on the matter was taken.

Along with Spain, also home to...