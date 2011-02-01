MEPs delay approval of financial watchdogs

MEPs in the European Parliament's economics committee on Tuesday (1 February) refused to rubber-stamp the hiring of candidates for the top jobs at the EU's new financial supervision agencies and demanded more guarantees from the European Commission over their independence.
"Unfortunately, the selection procedure has so far been below par and the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee has raised alarm bells to this on various occasions," said the committee's chairw...
