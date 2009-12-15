Ad
euobserver
Spanish PM Jose Zapatero (left) talking with Greek PM George Papandreou at a recent EU summit (Photo: Council)

Greek PM outlines deficit-cutting measures

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has outlined a series of new budgetary measures, in a bid to convince markets and European partners that the country is capable of tackling its rising debt problem.

In a highly anticipated policy speech on Monday night (14 December), Mr Papandreou said Greece needed to "change or sink."

"It is time to address and resolve once and for all deep rooted problems that are holding the nation back," said the recently elected Socialist leader, under ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Spanish PM Jose Zapatero (left) talking with Greek PM George Papandreou at a recent EU summit (Photo: Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections