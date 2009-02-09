Ad
The Justus Lipsius building in Brussels will host euro area finance ministers on Monday and all EU 27 on Tuesday (Photo: Council)

EU mulls extraordinary summit on financial crisis

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency is expected to call EU leaders for an informal meeting at the end of this month to help forge a unified response to the global economic slowdown.

A European Commission spokesperson said the meeting would be a "preparatory exchange of views" and characterised the event as part of an "intensive series of preparations" before the leaders meet for their formal spring summit in March.

The decision follows a telephone conversation on Monday morning (9 February) b...

