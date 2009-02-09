EU mulls extraordinary summit on financial crisis

The Czech EU presidency is expected to call EU leaders for an informal meeting at the end of this month to help forge a unified response to the global economic slowdown.
A European Commission spokesperson said the meeting would be a "preparatory exchange of views" and characterised the event as part of an "intensive series of preparations" before the leaders meet for their formal spring summit in March.
The decision follows a telephone conversation on Monday morning (9 February) b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here