Greek commissioner defies EU model of austerity

The Greek EU commissioner has mounted a stern attack on the austerity policies demanded by her own institution in a remarkable break with the dominant consensus both within the EU executive and its governments.
Maria Damanaki, the commissioner for maritime affairs, publicly distanced herself from European Commission policies that she says could lead to "social degradation" and called for an "alternative economic policy agenda".
In a prepared speech to a meeting of trade unionists ...
