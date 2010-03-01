Ad
euobserver
Fears over Greece's debt problem have caused the euro to weaken in recent months (Photo: European Commission)

More details anticipated on Greek bail-out

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn is to travel to Greece on Monday (1 March), fueling expectations that further Greek austerity measures in exchange for eurozone financial support could be announced as soon as this week.

EU finance ministers are set to take a decision on the need for further Greek action on 16 March, although officials caution the date is too distant.

A recent EU mission to Athens concluded the administration's current programme of spending cuts and revenue raisi...

