euobserver
The European Court of Justice has ruled that time spent on call by doctors be considered part of their working hours

MEPs deal blow to EU compromise on working time

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The European Parliament has voted to force Britain to remove its controversial opt-out from the EU's weekly limit on working hours, striking a blow to the long-sought deal among the member states on the maximum amount of hours Europeans can safely spend at work.

A majority of MEPs agreed that the current provision applied mainly by the UK and some new member states should be scrapped three years after adoption of the directive. The Wednesday (17 December) vote delivered 421 votes in fav...

euobserver

