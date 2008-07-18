Ad
euobserver
Earlier this week, the European commission unveiled plans to make Europeans pay a lot more for cigarettes by hiking excise taxes (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEP calls for EU ban on cigarettes by 2025

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

An Irish MEP has called for a total ban on tobacco products across the European Union within 15 years.

Avril Doyle, head of the Irish faction within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), on Tuesday told a Brussels conference on how to prevent the tobacco industry from lobbying EU politicians that she wants cigarettes and cigars illegal in Europe by 2025.

"I would be happy to see a long-term target date, say 2025, when it would be illegal to sell tobacco products in the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Earlier this week, the European commission unveiled plans to make Europeans pay a lot more for cigarettes by hiking excise taxes (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections