MEP calls for EU ban on cigarettes by 2025

An Irish MEP has called for a total ban on tobacco products across the European Union within 15 years.

Avril Doyle, head of the Irish faction within the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), on Tuesday told a Brussels conference on how to prevent the tobacco industry from lobbying EU politicians that she wants cigarettes and cigars illegal in Europe by 2025.

"I would be happy to see a long-term target date, say 2025, when it would be illegal to sell tobacco products in the E...