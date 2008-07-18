Why we must stop Napoleonism in Europe

I am not sure how comfortable Mr Sarkozy, the French president, feels with his image as a modern-day Napoleon. Ostensibly, of course, he rejects such comparisons as absurd, mere journalistic froth, a sign that the writer hasn't the depth to reach any more serious conclusions. But I wonder whether he isn't also secretly flattered by the comparison?

At any rate, he shows no sign of changing his Napoleonic stance. This week has delivered a rich crop of 'Sarkozy as Napoleon' episodes, as th...