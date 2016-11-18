Ad
Infringement procedures are one of the few coercive tools the commission has to compel member states to do something. (Photo: Paul Sableman)

Commission delays legal action on car emissions

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission failed on Thursday (17 November) to fulfil industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska's promise, that legal action against member states for failing to make car manufacturers follow EU rules on emissions was imminent.\n \nBienkowska had told members of the European Parliament during a hearing in September that she would “act as soon as possible”.

“In cases where rules were really broken or bent by the car manu...

