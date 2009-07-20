Germany seeks extra cash as Opel deadline looms

Germany's economy minister has indicated that takeover plans for the struggling European car manufacturer, Opel, are still some way from being completed and that rival bidders must stump up more capital.

"There are still lots of question marks: for example the bidders have to ensure that the new Opel company can start with a strong capital base," Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg told the Sunday newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"That means that the bidders have to be re...