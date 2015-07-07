Greece and Slovenia lead on public spending cuts

Greece and Slovenia slashed public spending by over 10 percent in 2014, easily the largest falls across the EU, the bloc's statistical agency has revealed.

Government spending as a proportion of economic output fell to 48.1 percent in 2014, a 0.5 percent fall on the previous year, according to figures published on Tuesday (7 July) by Eurostat.

Between them the EU’s 28 governments spent €6.7 trillion in total in 2014. Over 40 percent of state spending is on social protection, cover...