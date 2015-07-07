Ad
euobserver
Slovenia post box (Photo: EUobserver)

Greece and Slovenia lead on public spending cuts

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece and Slovenia slashed public spending by over 10 percent in 2014, easily the largest falls across the EU, the bloc's statistical agency has revealed.

Government spending as a proportion of economic output fell to 48.1 percent in 2014, a 0.5 percent fall on the previous year, according to figures published on Tuesday (7 July) by Eurostat.

Between them the EU’s 28 governments spent €6.7 trillion in total in 2014. Over 40 percent of state spending is on social protection, cover...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Renzi: EU at 'crossroads' between austerity and recovery
Spending cuts undermine healthcare in eastern EU countries
Slovenia post box (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections