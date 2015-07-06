Varoufakis resigns ahead of new EU talks

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis announced his resignation the morning after the 61-percent victory of the No in the referendum.
He said on his blog his resignation is designed to help Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras in his negotiations with EU partners.
"Soon after the announcement of the referendum results, I was made aware of a certain preference by some Eurogroup participants, and assorted ‘partne...
