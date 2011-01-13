Make or break Portuguese bond auction successful

Portugal is issuing a sigh of relief after a make-or-break bond issue on Wednesday met with relative success.

Lisbon managed to sell €1.25 billion worth of four-year bonds at yields of 5.39 percent and 10-year bonds at 6.71 percent, down from higher rates seen in recent days.

Crucially, rates did not breach the psychologically important seven-percent mark, the rate at which analysts had expected would precipitate a decision by the government to call on EU-IMF financial assistance,...