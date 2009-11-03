Ad
euobserver
Riga, Latvia. The country is among the hardest hit in the CEE region by the financial crisis (Photo: European Commission)

Financial integration brought dangers for eastern Europe, says report

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

A new report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development warns that European financial integration has brought dangers as well as benefits for central and eastern Europe (CEE), while separate data suggest France is increasingly powering the EU's economic recovery.

Internal reforms and the eventual accession to the European Union in 2004 by eight formerly communist CEE countries brought with it a huge increase in the level of foreign credit and capital entering the area.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Riga, Latvia. The country is among the hardest hit in the CEE region by the financial crisis (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections