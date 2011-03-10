Ad
Europe has remained deadlocked over GMO cultivation for years (Photo: European Commission)

EU states to discuss 'reasons' for national GMO bans

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU environment ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (14 March) will discuss a list of possible reasons why individual member states could opt to ban the cultivation of genetically-modified crops in future.

"Public morals", "public order" and "cultural policy" are among the options listed in a European Commission working document, seen by this website.

The paper builds on a commission proposal last July to partially renationalise decisions over GMO cultivation, after years of ...

