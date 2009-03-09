'Green jobs' focus for €105bn in funds to EU regions

The European Commission has announced some €105 billion are to be spent to create ‘green jobs and growth' via the European Union's cohesion funds - the policy that aims to remove disparities in wealth across the bloc.

The funds amount to around 30 percent of the EU's regional policy budget for the 2007-2013 period, and is about three times the sum allocated for similar works in the previous 2000-2006 budgetary period.

The announcement does not represent any new funds, but rather a...