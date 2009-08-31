Optimism over EU economy increases

European businesses and consumers expressed more optimism about the economy for the fifth month in a row in August, but their sentiments are still well below their average level from before the financial and economic crisis, an EU survey has shown.

The report, published by the European Commission on Friday (31 August), seems to confirm the prevailing view that the 27-strong bloc's economy has hit bottom and is now embarking on a slow path to recovery.

The Economic Sentiment Ind...