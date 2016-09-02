Ad
Panama hats at Malta protest: The massive leak on tax dodging implicated several EU politicians (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

EU parliament wants to blacklist tax havens

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament wants the European Commission to put countries that are considered tax havens on a blacklist that also features countries suspected of money-laundering and terrorism financing.

Last July, the commission published its first blacklist in the context of a new directive aimed at countering money-laundering and financing terrorist.

Afghanistan, Bosnia, Guyana, Iraq, Laos, Syria, Uganda, Vanuatu, and Yemen were identified as countries with “strategic deficiencie...

