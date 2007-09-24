West European countries get most EU cash

France, Spain and Germany received the biggest chunk of EU funds last year, with French farmers getting the most farm aid while Spain and Italy heading the EU cash league for big infrastructural projects.
According to a financial report on how the EU spent its €106.6 million budget - unveiled by the European Commission on Monday (24 September) - west European countries dominate the list of top recipients of the bloc's money though the new and poorer countries continue to catch up.
