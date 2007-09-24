Ad
euobserver
Brussels has told member states to better spend EU money (Photo: European Commission)

West European countries get most EU cash

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

France, Spain and Germany received the biggest chunk of EU funds last year, with French farmers getting the most farm aid while Spain and Italy heading the EU cash league for big infrastructural projects.

According to a financial report on how the EU spent its €106.6 million budget - unveiled by the European Commission on Monday (24 September) - west European countries dominate the list of top recipients of the bloc's money though the new and poorer countries continue to catch up.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels has told member states to better spend EU money (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections