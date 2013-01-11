ECB unveils new €5 note

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a new €5 note on Thursday (10 January) with a topical joke on the crisis and British euroscepticism.

The note features a watermark and a hologram of Europa - a Phoenician princess who lent her name to Europe and whose portrait was taken from a 2,400-year-old wine jug in The Louvre museum in Paris.

ECB chief Mario Draghi signed a model of the bill at the unveiling ceremony in the archaeological museum in Frankfurt.

He said: "Over the...