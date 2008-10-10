Ad
euobserver
France pledged €400 million over the next four years to support the development of more eco-friendly cars (Photo: EUobserver)

Sarkozy wants new EU state aid rules for car makers

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to propose a revision of EU state aid rules to encourage car makers to produce greener cars, as well as an EU aid plan which would allow European car producers to get loans at preferential rates.

Mr Sarkozy, also the current EU chair-in-office, said while attending the World Automobile Fair in Paris on Thursday (9 October) that the EU needs looser state aid rules in order to reach its own goals in the field of its climate and energy package, namely to...

Tags

euobserver

