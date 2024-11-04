Will MEPs hold would-be climate commissioners to account?

There’s a meme going around the internet showing a massive wave about to hit a sandy shore. On its crest, a little sign reads "3.1°C."
Facing away from it, a guy in shorts and a polo shirt is grooming the beach, listening to music, looking content. Above his head floats the European flag. In the sand, “competitiveness” is spelled out.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.