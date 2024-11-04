Will MEPs hold would-be climate commissioners to account?

There’s a meme going around the internet showing a massive wave about to hit a sandy shore. On its crest, a little sign reads "3.1°C."

Facing away from it, a guy in shorts and a polo shirt is grooming the beach, listening to music, looking content. Above his head floats the European flag. In the sand, “competitiveness” is spelled out.

