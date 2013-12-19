EU banking deal set for 'long, complicated' talks with MEPs

European Parliament President Martin Schulz has warned member states that their just-agreed deal on banking union lies far below MEPs' ambitions and will be subject to lengthy negotiations.
"These decisions are rather remote from what the MEPs in the economic and monetary affairs committee have agreed," Schulz said Thursday evening (19 December).
After difficult talks, EU finance ministers on the eve of the summit reached a compromise on how banks should be wound down in future - ...
