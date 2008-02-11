Ad
euobserver
EU finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dutch finance minister not to approve 2006 EU budget

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Dutch finance minister Wouter Bos is set to vote against approval of the EU's 2006 budget at Tuesday's meeting of EU finance ministers.

Errors found by the European Court of Auditors across some 61 percent of expenditures of European monies designated for national projects caused a stir in the Dutch lower house, reports the NRC Handelsblad newspaper.

"That is shocking," said Christian Democrat MP Frans de Nerée tot Babberich, according to the Dutch daily, "We're talking here about...

Green Economy
Green Economy
