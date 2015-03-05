ECB to begin €1 trillion stimulus next week

The European Central Bank will start buying government bonds from next week as it seeks to speed up the eurozone’s stalling economic recovery.
The Frankfurt-based bank on Thursday (5 March) announced it would purchase €60 billion of bonds per month, with the programme set to run until September 2016.
The decision to pump a total of €1.14 trillion into the eurozone economy was made in January.
Prices across the eurozone have now fallen for three consecutive months, raising ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
