Slovakia to join EU-IMF fund, reject Greek loan

The new Slovak government plans to back a €750 billion EU-IMF stabilisation mechanism for eurozone countries but is to back away from a separate euro-area countries' bail-out loan to Greece.

"The coalition parties have agreed [to this] in line with a proposal from the minister of finance," Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova told journalists after a meeting of the ruling coalition parties in Bratislava on Wednesday (14 July), with the government set to formally approve the decision in ...