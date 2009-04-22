UK budget includes car-scrapping scheme

British chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling unveiled a list of new measures on Wednesday (22 April) as part of the government's budget designed to simultaneously claw back taxes and boost the economy.

One of the budget's headline features is a new £2,000 (€2,227) car-scrapping scheme available to citizens who trade in cars over 10 years old and purchase new ones.

Germany – where a similar scheme was implemented earlier this year – was the only EU member state to report ...