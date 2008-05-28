Ad
euobserver
The report calls for an independent environmental impact assessment of the pipeline (Photo: Nord Stream)

MEPs hit out at controversial Baltic gas pipeline

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Plans to build a gas pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea, connecting Russia and Germany, have run into strong criticism in the European Parliament, with a number of lawmakers calling for alternative overland routes to avoid potential environmental damage.

Polish centre-right MEP Marcin Libicki has drawn up a report on the controversial pipeline in response to complaints by Polish and Lithuanian environmental associations.

The report urges the EU to "use every legal means at [its] di...

euobserver

