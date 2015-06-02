Ad
Angela Merkel, Jean-Claude Juncker and Francois Hollande at the German chancellery on 1 June. An offer for a deal will be sent to Greece this week. (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Lenders to present last offer to Greece

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaders from Germany, France, the EU and the International Monetary Fund met on Monday night (1 June) in Berlin to prepare what could be a final offer for Greece.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker were in the German capital for a meeting with European Roundtable of Industrialists and had planned to talk about Greece in the margins of the meeting.

They were joined in a dramatic last minute move by Eu...

