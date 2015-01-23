'Our women are tough - they can stop a horse'

Svetlana is in a cafe in central Kiev. She is 38 years old and a month away from giving birth to her first child.

“Finding I was pregnant was very sudden,” she says.

A sales consultant in a clothing shop, from 1994 until a few months ago, she injected a Ukrainian form of heroin, shirka, which she made in her kitchen or bought in syringes from dealers.

Four times a day, she used the mixture of home-grown poppies and chemicals, including at work. Her husband, an electrician, w...