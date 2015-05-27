Ad
euobserver
The EU will revive a plan for a common corporate tax base. (Photo: .michael.newman.)

EU considering mandatory corporate tax base

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it will reintroduce a previously shelved plan for a common corporate tax system in a bid to clamp down on tax avoidance by multinationals.

An “action plan” against aggressive tax planning will be unveiled on 17 June, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday (27 May).

It will include a “relaunch” of a 2011 proposal for a law to give companies the option to calculate their taxable profits once for all EU member states.

The tax revenue...

