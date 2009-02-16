G7 provides few answers to economic crisis

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven industrialised nations (G7) met over the weekend in Rome to discuss the ongoing financial crisis and economic slowdown.
Russia, which has increasingly attended such meetings in recent years (forming the G8), but is not considered a fully developed country, did not participate.
Few new concrete proposals to deal with the "severe global economic downturn and financial turmoil" appeared to come out of the meeting. <...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here