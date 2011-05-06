EU proposals aim to increase security of CO2 trading

The European Commission has sent EU member states new proposals to increase the security of the bloc's emissions trading system (ETS), after cyber-thieves ran off with an estimated three million carbon permits earlier this year, valued at roughly €50 million.
The theft forced national trading registries, where pollution permits are bought and sold, to grind to a halt, with the commission now hoping that measures announced on Thursday (5 May) will prevent future attacks.
"Some am...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here