Brussels calls on member states to speed up switchover to digital TV

European Union member states should hurry up their switchover from analogue to digital television, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
In doing so, countries will free up radio spectrum that can instead be used for other services such as wireless internet, more advanced mobile phones and high-definition TV channels.
Remote parts of the continent that are losing out on the digital revolution as telecoms companies are reluctant to deliver services to such unprofitable region...
