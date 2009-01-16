Ministers call for EU-wide car industry rescue plan

EU industry ministers called Friday (16 January) for a co-ordinated aid strategy for Europe's struggling car sector.
French Economy Minister Christine Lagarde asked the European Commission to play the co-ordinator between the EU states.
Speaking after the informal meeting held in Brussels, European Commissioner for Industry Gunter Verheugen said in a statement the primary responsibility lies with industry itself.
He stressed the need to tackle problems of overcapacity and ...
