Ad
euobserver
Spanish car sales are spiraling down at the rate of 28 percent last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Ministers call for EU-wide car industry rescue plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU industry ministers called Friday (16 January) for a co-ordinated aid strategy for Europe's struggling car sector.

French Economy Minister Christine Lagarde asked the European Commission to play the co-ordinator between the EU states.

Speaking after the informal meeting held in Brussels, European Commissioner for Industry Gunter Verheugen said in a statement the primary responsibility lies with industry itself.

He stressed the need to tackle problems of overcapacity and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Spanish car sales are spiraling down at the rate of 28 percent last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections