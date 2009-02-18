Ad
Nicolas Sarkozy is giving a headache to EU's presidency and commission (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU commissioner lashes out against protectionism

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes and Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek have criticised the growing trend towards protectionism in Europe, implicitly targeting France.

Speaking in Paris at a competition meeting of the Organisation for economic cooperation and development (OECD) on Tuesday (17 February), Ms Kroes strongly condemned protectionism and its "false promises" that only lead Europe "deeper into the hole" it was already in.\n \n"Of course, no politician will admit to ...

