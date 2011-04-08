Ad
Hedegaard. CO2 is the main greenhouse gas contributing to global warming (Photo: European Parliament)

EU and California to link emissions trading schemes

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has signaled its desire to link the bloc's emissions trading scheme (ETS) with a similar system in California, due to open next year.

EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard has been in California this week to discuss the idea with state governor Jerry Brown and Californian Air Resources Board chairwoman Mary Nicholls.

The californian scheme is set to be the second largest of its kind, after the EU's, and comes after attempts to create a national US trading sc...

