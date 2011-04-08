EU and California to link emissions trading schemes

The European Union has signaled its desire to link the bloc's emissions trading scheme (ETS) with a similar system in California, due to open next year.

EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard has been in California this week to discuss the idea with state governor Jerry Brown and Californian Air Resources Board chairwoman Mary Nicholls.

The californian scheme is set to be the second largest of its kind, after the EU's, and comes after attempts to create a national US trading sc...