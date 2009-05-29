Ad
euobserver
Vilnius: property prices have fallen sharply since the onset of the credit crunch (Photo: FromTheNorth)

Lithuanian recovery not far off, says minister

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Revised data released by the Lithuanian statistics office on Thursday (28 May) points to a sharper economic contraction in the first quarter of this year than previously estimated, but the country's economy minister says things are improving.

"Recovery is not far away," Dainius Kreivys told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels. "We already have some stabilisation signs, including in the sector of exports," he said.

The small Baltic country's open economy has experienced a roll...

euobserver

