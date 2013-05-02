Ad
Phone box on British Virgin islands: €1 trillion is lost by EU governments to tax evasion each year (Photo: JaguarJulie)

UK deal on Caribbean tax havens boosts prospect of EU-wide crackdown

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

British tax havens in the Caribbean have agreed to provide information on offshore bank accounts (2 May), in a step which increases the prospect of an EU-wide agreement on information exchange on overseas accounts used to evade taxation.

Under the regime, the Caribbean islands, which have semi-autonomous status within the UK but which are not part of the EU, will be required to provide London with details on the ownership of bank accounts and how they are used.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Austria attacks UK, as EU finance talks get ugly
EU seeks quick deal on tax transparency
Why is Austria so keen on bank secrecy?
