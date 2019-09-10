The EU investment bank's big chance to go green

The European Investment Bank (EIB) proposed in July this year to put an end to its years-long fossil fuels financing.
The bank is currently revising its energy lending policy, and the official draft policy suggests the bank will cease support for upstream oil and gas production, coal mining, infrastructure dedicated to coal, oil and natural gas (networks, liquefied natural gas terminals, storage) and power or heat generation from foss...
Anna Roggenbuck is European Investment Bank policy officer for NGO Central and Eastern European Bankwatch.
