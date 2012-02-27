German parliament agrees second bail-out for Greece

The German parliament on Monday (27 February) approved a second bail-out for Greece, despite hearing from Chancellor Angela Merkel that there is 'no 100 percent guarantee' it will work.

In a keenly watched vote, 496 deputies were in favour of the €130bn aid package while 90 were against. The vote is a political boost for Merkel who has walked a political tightrope trying to sell the deal to a sceptical public, but it fell short of the symbolically important 'Chancellor majority' - reach...