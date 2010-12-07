Ad
euobserver
Allied Irish Banks passed the July stress tests but since then has become majority state-owned (Photo: Matt Buck)

EU calls fresh stress tests, says Irish meltdown unique

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has announced that fresh stress tests will be carried out on European banks next February after similar examinations this summer failed to spot huge problems at the heart of Ireland's financial institutions, ultimately forcing Dublin to accept an EU-IMF bail-out last month.

Speaking after a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (7 December) where EU finance ministers endorsed the €85 billion Irish aid package, EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn defended the earlier test...

