Georgieva said the assessment will be sent soon. “When I say soon, I mean weeks and not months." (Photo: European Parliament)

EU budget chief 'sorry' for tobacco report delay

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva has apologised to the European Parliament for delays in assessing a €1 billion deal between the EU, its member states, and tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI), promising the report will be published within “weeks”.

“My apologies for being late,” Georgieva told MEPs of the budgetary control committee on Monday (25 January). “We did aim to get it finalised by the end of the year [2015].”

The 2004-deal established a work...

