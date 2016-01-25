Why is Egypt jailing my friends?

My telephone rings in the middle of the night. It's the Egyptian number of one of my friends. "Ayman is arrested", says my friend.
Still sleepy I ask him "Ayman who?" He responds: "Ayman Abdel Meguid, your friend". I am immediately awake and I ask him why, where?
It was 28 December, an otherwise quiet day between Christmas and New Year. Ayman was arrested by 10 plain-clothed security men in his sleeping room, in front of his wife and daughter.
In panic, his wife Dohha ask...
Koert Debeuf lives in Cairo where he is political analyst and visiting research fellow, CRIC, Oxford University.
