euobserver
EU governments fear job losses may be minimised in Germany at their expense (Photo: D.so)

State aid rules must be respected, says presidency

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The battle surrounding job losses as part of a restructuring plan for the Opel car manufacturer continued on Thursday (24 September), with the EU's Swedish presidency saying state aid rules must be respected.

Canadian automotive supplier Magna and Russian partner Sberbank drew up the restructuring plans following an agreement to buy a majority stake in Opel from US company General Motors.

The plans include 10,500 job cuts from a workforce of 50,000, half of whom work in Germany....

