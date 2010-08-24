Ad
The German and French leaders: the two countries' economies are leading the eurozone (Photo: The Council of the EU)

Germany and France lead way in 'two-speed recovery'

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

The economic recovery of the eurozone slightly lost its momentum in August, with most of the growth dependent on the performance of Germany and France, a purchasing managers' index survey published on Monday (23 August) showed.

According to the preliminary figures from Markit, a UK-based research firm, the eurozone composite output index, which measures activity across the private sector, including the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a two-month low of 56.1 in August, down f...

