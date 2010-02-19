EU has instruments to help Greece, Almunia says

EU competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said he believes the euro area has the instruments available to help Greece meet its debt challenges, so long as Athens delivers on its reform and austerity pledges.

"Even if the instruments to channel this solidarity are not predefined in all the details, the EU and the euro area are in a position to have these instruments," he told a gathering of centre-left political parties in London on Friday (19 February).

The remarks by the EU...